"We grew up Rockets fans:" Boy, father, grandfather excited to attend Game 7

HOUSTON - There is almost nothing some Rockets fans won’t do to attend Game 7 at Toyota Center, including Jordan Martinez.

“We grew up Rockets fans,” Martinez said. “It’s surreal (to be at the game), just unbelievable, really.”

It was a last-minute decision to buy tickets, and it wasn’t cheap. Fans will pay more than $300 for the least expensive, 400-level seats, and more than $4,000 for floor seats.

“I bought these tickets last night and I about lost my wife over it because she was just so angry at me,” Martinez said. “I woke up this morning, I’m like, man, it’s totally worth it, you know.”

Don’t try that at home.

Martinez brought his son, Daylan, and father, John, who became a die-hard Rockets fan after the 1995 championship.

“It’s a dream come true,” the elder Martinez said. “It’s family time, get together and getting to enjoy the game.”

Grandpa and Jordan Martinez hope a Game 7 victory and eventual championship win will inspire 9-year-old Daylan.

“Well, they’re the best team in the whole world,” Daylan Martinez said matter-of-factly. “I wouldn’t say they’re perfect, but they’re good.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.