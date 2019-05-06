We found the best, longest-lasting lipstick

From inexpensive drugstore brands to those sold at department store makeup counters, there are dozens of choices when it comes to lipstick.

HOUSTON - From inexpensive drugstore brands to those sold at department store makeup counters, there are dozens of choices when it comes to lipstick.

But most women are looking for the same thing: good coverage that feels nice and stays on your lips all day.

We asked Marsha Lilly to test three different liquid lipsticks at various price points and tell us which was the longest lasting.

Lip Sense Liquid Lipstick (in Fly Girl)

There's a good chance someone in your Facebook feed is selling this pricey lipstick. We bought one tube for $25. Consultants selling it recommend you buy the gloss for an extra $20. The instructions say you need to apply three coats of Lip Sense to your lips, letting each coat dry before the next application. You are supposed to keep your lips apart or they will stick together during this application process.

After the third coat is dry, you brush on the Lip Sense gloss. Lilly said she felt a burning sensation on her lips from the very first coat of Lip Sense.

“It has a horrible taste. It tastes like aspirin on your lips and your lips are stuck together while you're putting it on,” she told KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis.

Lilly said adding the gloss did help, but as soon as it wore off, her lips were very dry and that aspirin taste returned. It was true that she only had to apply the Lip Sense lipstick one time in the morning, but she still had to reapply the gloss throughout the day.

The lipstick did not come off when she ate or drank. It did not even come off on a napkin when she blotted her lips.

Taking the lipstick off was a bigger ordeal. Lilly said it took between 30 and 45 minutes to get it all off after using Vaseline, a towel and a lot of scrubbing.

“I had to pull it off, pull some of the skin off my lips,” Lilly said. “My lips were super, super chapped.”

Lip Sense sells a lipstick remover for $10. We could have purchased that. It would have made the whole Lip Sense purchase $55.

Morphe Liquid Lipstick (in Phatty)

Lilly brushed on the Morphe liquid lipstick we found at Ulta for $10.

Almost instantly, Lilly said her lips felt dry and cracked. Adding gloss about four hours later did help with the dryness, but she said that made her lipstick come off easier when she ate lunch. She had to reapply the lipstick and the gloss throughout the day. Removing it at the end of the day was as easy as wiping it off with a tissue.

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink (in Founder)

On the third day, Lilly wore Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink in the color Founder. You can find the liquid lipstick at most convenience stores. At Walmart, it sells for just under $8.

“It went on easy. It feels like lipstick. I'm very comfortable with it. I didn't have to put on a gloss on it,” Lilly said.

Maybelline Super Stay stayed on all day with only one application in the morning. She said it came off easily when she wanted it to.

Of the three brands, Lilly’s favorite was the Maybelline. It was also the least expensive.

