Water poured on Orlando Sanchez during news conference about schools

HOUSTON - Someone poured water on Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez on Friday while he was holding a news conference, urging state officials to take over the Houston Independent School District.

Sanchez called the news conference at the Northwest Mall, where he asked the Texas Education Agency to appoint a board of managers to right what he called "the failing, dysfunctional" school district.

Protesters showed up during the news conference and chanted as Sanchez tried to make his case for the state intervention.

While he was speaking to reporters, someone ran up behind Sanchez and poured water on his head.

Another man could be seen on video chasing down the person believed to be responsible. In the video, the person being chased fell to the ground and the man chasing him could be seen pulling the person’s shirt over their head. The person being chased then stands up and runs away as a group of protesters surrounds the man, accusing him of assault.

Houston police said they responded to calls of a disturbance in the area.

It was not immediately clear if anyone will face charges in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.