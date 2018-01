HOUSTON - A water main break on Thursday shot water some 30 feet in the air and onto a bridge in northwest Houston.

With it being only 28 degrees Thursday morning, the water on a bridge in the 5800 block of Hollister Street caused an ice hazard for drivers.

It is unclear if cold weather was the cause of the break.

Commuters should use caution and avoid the area.

It was not immediately known how long the cleanup would take.



