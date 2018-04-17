Watch 'Saving Wildlife: From Houston to Borneo' on KPRC2

HOUSTON - KPRC2 is committed to preserving and protecting wildlife in our own backyard and globally, with our special "Saving Wildlife: From Houston to Borneo," airing Thursday at 7 p.m.

Hosted by KPRC2 anchors Rachel McNeill and Andy Cerota, the one hour primetime special is a call for action to save animals you know and unique creatures you may have never seen. Every Houstonian who visits the Houston Zoo plays a part in this mission.

KPRC2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton joins Houston Zoo Vice President of Conservation and Education Peter Riger and others on a 50-hour trip around the world to get up close with animals that need our help, to learn about their biggest threats, and to meet the people who work day and night to make a difference.

"Saving Wildlife" will feature multiple endangered species, including Borneo’s pygmy elephants, orangutans, and the elusive pangolins; many of which are cruelly hurt or killed in battles between man and Mother Nature. It will also focus on the growing number of women leading the charge to protect these wildlife from extinction.

"Saving Wildlife: From Houston to Borneo" is the third primetime special -- following "Saving Gorillas: From Houston to Rwanda" and "Saving Madagascar" -- in KPRC2’s ongoing partnership with the Houston Zoo, highlighting its conservation efforts from Asia and Africa to Latin America, and even right here in Texas.

"This partnership is vital to our mission to educate and inform our viewers on valuable conservation efforts taking place right here in Houston," KPRC2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin said. "It’s all of our responsibility to ensure these animals are around for generations to come."

