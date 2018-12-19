WATCH Clear the Shelters 2018 special on KPRC2

HOUSTON - More than 1,000 animals were adopted in the Houston area on one special day in August. That's when shelters across our area offered reduced or waived fees as part of the nationwide "Clear the Shelters" event.

This weekend in a special half-hour program, KPRC2, NBC, & Telemundo will showcase some of those stories from around the country as well as rescue and adoption efforts right here in Houston!

This is a cause we hold dear because one of the newest members of the KPRC team came to us from the Houston SPCA. "Tex" is a 6-month-old pup who makes regular appearances on "Houston Life" weekdays at 1 p.m. He's also already the face of a new non-profit "POUNDation" which is raising funds to aid the SPCA and other local shelters and rescue organizations.

The "Clear the Shelters" special airs Saturday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. on KPRC2.

For information on how you can help Tex and his Charity POUNDation, or to book Tex for a creative photo for your local business or event, visit HoustonLife.tv.

