WATCH: 2019 Super Bowl commercials

One of the biggest draws to the Super Bowl every year has everything to do with the advertisement commercials. 

Here are some of the 2019 Super Bowl:

NFL: The 100-Year Game

Doritos: Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys Super Bowl

 

Pepsi: Featuring Steve Carell, Lil Jon, and Cardi B

 

 

Bud Light and Game of Thrones/HBO worlds collide

 

 

Mercedes-Benz: 2019 A-Class "Say the Word" Big Game Commercial

 

 

Stella Artois: Featuring Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges

 

 

Planters: "Mr. Peanut is Always There in Crunch Time" featuring Alex Rodriguez (aka A-Rod) and Charlie Sheen

 

 

TurboTax: 2019 Super Bowl Commercial "RoboChild"

 

 

Coca-Cola: A Coke is a Coke

 

 

Microsoft: We All Win

 

 

Bumble: Ad Meter 2019 featuring Serena Williams

 

 

BON & VIV SPIKED SELTZER: "The Pitch" Super Bowl commercial

 

 

