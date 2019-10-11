Warrant issued after woman assaulted in Nassau Bay, police say

An arrest warrant was issued in connection with the assault of a woman in Nassau Bay, police confirmed Thursday.

The 34-year-old unnamed victim was found bleeding from her head in the parking lot of her apartment complex before 3 a.m. Thursday, police said. She was rushed to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where doctors treated her for several injuries resulting from her assault. She was released Thursday, police confirmed.

Nassau Bay Police said detectives interviewed the victim, witnesses, as well as a "male acquaintance," who was identified as a suspect. While they have issued a warrant for his arrest, they have not confirmed his name.

A friend of the woman who was attacked told KPRC2 the attacker was the victim's boyfriend.

"Her and her boyfriend got into it. I know they have a history of violence and she wasn't prepared to speak about it. She was more in shock," said Will Cuellar.

Cuellar said the victim's neighbor called him after she was rushed to the hospital.

"It was bad. It was pretty bad," Cuellar said, describing his friend's injuries.

"She was in a neck brace, and at the time I got there she was pending some scans for her chest and head and she suffered a fractured nose that would require a plastic surgeon to look at," he said.

Cuellar added she also had bruising on her head and a gash on a skull. Cuellar said the sight upset him because this wasn't the first time his friend had been beaten by her boyfriend. He told KPRC his friend gave him permission to post pictures of her injuries and details of her attack on Facebook.

The post had been shared over 3000 times as of Thursday evening. Nassau Bay Police said it received a wealth of phone calls about the case, as well.

"I knew he's just been getting away with certain things," Cuellar said, referring to other alleged incidents of abuse. "She's the sweetest girl that I know. Most innocent girl," Cuellar said, adding he hoped the suspect will turn himself into police.

Police said more information would be made available pending the conclusion of their investigation.

Meantime, the Harris County Community Services Department has compiled a list of resources for abuse victims in need of help.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic or intimate partner violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

