Warming up: Reliant warns of electricity payment scam

HOUSTON - Reliant is warning its customers about a payment scam in lieu of rising temperatures in the Houston area.

The company said that with warming temperatures hitting Texas, customers may be targeted by scammers who threaten to turn off their electricity.

The scammers pose as Reliant employees (and those of other electricity companies) and call customers multiple times threatening to turn off their power with only a few minutes notice due to overdue bills. The scammers tell the customers to make immediate payment via money order, prepaid debit card or by calling a toll-free phone number.

"Customers should be suspicious of anyone claiming to be an employee of Reliant or other electricity company who asks for money to be loaded to a prepaid debit card or directs a customer to pay via money order, PayPal or by calling another number to make a payment," Reliant said in a release.

If you suspect you are being targeted by the scammers, Reliant says to not make any payment and call 1-866-222-7100 to verify the status of your account. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.