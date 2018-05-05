Warehouse catches fire in Second Ward

HOUSTON - A warehouse caught fire Friday east of downtown Houston. The Houston Fire Department said the first call came in around 7 p.m.

The Houston Fire Department said a warehouse caught fire in the 700 block of Drennan Street, near Navigation Boulevard, in Houston's Second Ward.

Authorities said mattresses were stored in the warehouse.

The fire, contained to two city blocks, caught one other house on fire and caused damage to at least two other nearby houses, authorities said. The immediate area was evacuated by authorities.

A firefighter was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, according to reports from the scene. The firefighter was alert, but did have on a neck brace.

Several families left the neighborhood due to the smoke and smell of the fire.

"I mean, our house is staring directly at the fire. But we're across the street so we got a good street of concrete that's keeping it away. But I mean, we shut everything off. So everything's shut off and just gonna try to see what it looks like in the morning," Lewis Mendoza said.

Due to the overwhelming smoke, most families left the majority of their household items at their homes.

"It's way too close to us so we're just going to leave. It's the best thing to do right now. We can't stay with the kids. It smells too bad," Megan Stanley said.

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire around 8 p.m. Around 9 p.m., authorities said more than 25 units and more than 100 firefighters were at the scene. Fire crews were forced to extend hoses for long distances, causing water pressure issues.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Authorities advised citizens to avoid the area.

