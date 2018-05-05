Warehouse fire burns in Houston's Second Ward

HOUSTON - A warehouse caught fire Friday east of downtown Houston.

The Houston Fire Department said a warehouse caught fire in the 700 block of Drennan Street, near Navigation Boulevard, in Houston's Second Ward.

Authorities said mattresses were stored in the warehouse.

The fire caused damage to at least two nearby houses, authorities said. The immediate area was evacuated by authorities.

A firefighter was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, according to reports from the scene. The firefighter was alert, but did have on a neck brace.

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire around 8 p.m. Around 9 p.m., authorities said more than 100 firefighters were at the scene. Fire crews were forced to extend hoses for long distances, causing water pressure issues.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Authorities advised citizens to avoid the area.

