Want an ASTRO5 license plate, or something similarly special? Place your bid

HOUSTON - Want to bid on a new, fun license plate? Here’s your chance.

The Great Plate Auction runs through 8 p.m. April 25, so people have almost a full month to get their bids in. The auction will be held online.

The event, put on by the organization My Plates, is the group’s biggest of the year. The auction will showcase 50 select, highly sought-after license plate messages with many that have never been available before, including seven-letter messages such as "40 ACRES, GO TEXAS and TEACHER."

Some of the featured lots include rare two-digit numbers 17 and 99, as well as the single letter plate Z, according to a news release from My Plates.

Some other plates to bid on include team names such as COW8OYS, TEXENS, ASTRO5 and LAKERS.

These plates aren’t like standard Texas license plates. The ones sold at the auction are offered for a five-year term and are legally transferable. The plate owner has the right to sell the plate message to another person with the same rights, or gift it to someone else.

Transferability also means these plates could make great investments, My Plates said.

People from outside the state can purchase a Texas license plate for display on their wall; however, in order to display the auction plate on a vehicle, the vehicle must be registered by a Texas resident, according to the release.

For more information and to view the complete list of plates for sale, click here.

--

Previous auction results:

12THMAN sold for $115,000 making it the most expensive plate message in Texas.

HOUSTON sold for $25,000 in January 2013.

ROCKETS sold for $16,500 in January 2013.

COWBOYS sold for $11,500 in January 2011.

J sold for $10,500 in February 2018.

ALAMO sold for $10,250 in March 2016.

DALLAS sold for $7,250 in March 2014.

12 sold for $6,250 in November 2016.

1969 sold for $5,250 in August 2017.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.