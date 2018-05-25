Want an alternative to Starbucks? Try these 10 Houston coffee shops

HOUSTON - On Tuesday, May 29, more than 8,000 Starbucks in the U.S. will close so that employees can undergo diversity-bias training after a viral video showed two black men getting arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia because the store manager called police on them.

Their crime? Waiting in the coffee shop for a business meeting and asking to use the bathroom without purchasing a frappuccino or cake pop.

The incident immediately caused major backlash on social media, protests in Philadelphia began to pop up left and right and calls to boycott Starbucks poured in. This injustice was not going to go by unnoticed.

Starbucks responded with racial-bias training for its 175,000 employees that will start May 29. While we don’t know if the training will do any good, Starbucks is addressing the issue head-on.

While devoted Starbucks customers may fret that they can’t get their caffeine fix on May 29, there are loads of local coffee shops in the Houston area that will gladly make you a cup of coffee.

Paper Co. Cafe

Serving up breakfast and lunch, Paper Co. Cafe has a scrumptious menu that features a new, all-day brunch menu. Pair that with a hot coffee and there is nothing better. 1100 Elder St., Houston.

Agora

Get your coffee on in this Greek-themed cafe in Houston. They even have big, comfy couches that will make you want to never get up and leave. 1712 Westheimer Rd, Houston.

Antidote Coffee

Kill two birds with one stone at this coffee shop. Not only can you get a cup of joe, but you can also enjoy a cold beer or glass of wine once you’ve had your caffeine fix. 729 Studewood St., Houston.

Fellini Caffe

It’s like Italy came to Houston at this spot. Enjoy everything that a cafe has to offer, plus some delicious smoothies and classic espressos. 5211 Kelvin Dr., Houston.

Blacksmith

Enjoy a freshly-brewed cup of coffee and a light snack in this gorgeous industrial space. They also have a fantastic selection of tea for you non-coffee drinkers. 1018 Westheimer Rd, Houston.

Boomtown Coffee

With two locations servicing the Houston area, there is enough Boomtown Coffee for everyone. Boomtown Coffee also makes its own coffee that can be found at other cafes in the area. 242 W. 19th St., Houston.

Southside Espresso

Talk about cozy! This little coffee shop is here to make you feel like you’re right at home with piping hot coffee and yummy snacks. They also have a great selection of craft beers and wine. 904 Westheimer Rd., Houston.

Catalina Coffee

The seasonal coffee and tea is simply amazing, but the local art that decorates the walls of Catalina Coffee will make you want to put your feet up and relax. 2201 Washington Ave., Houston.

Classical music, no wifi and great people. Thx @CatalinaCoffee 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/QU34eOqtOf — Blake Benard (@BlakeBenard) May 30, 2017

Inversion Coffee House

Coffee shops and art go together like peanut butter and jelly. OK, maybe not exactly like PB&J, but pretty close. Inversion Coffee House pairs coffee and art seamlessly, so you better check them out. 1953 Montrose Blvd., Houston.

Siphon Coffee

With a daily drip of coffee and a cool atmosphere, Siphon Coffee is a place where you’ll want to hangout at for hours. Add in some beer flights for some fun, and you’ve got your day set. 701 W. Alabama St., Houston.

