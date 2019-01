HOUSTON - Soon, you'll be able to get a flight from Houston to any of the six inhabited continents.

Ethiopian Airlines will start flights out of Bush Intercontinental Airport this summer.

It will offer direct flights to West Africa three times a week.

The airline hasn't decided which African destinations it will offer just yet.

Bush Airport hasn't offered a direct flight to Africa since last spring.

