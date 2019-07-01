Walmart raises age for tobacco, e-cigarette sales to 21

Scott Olson/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Walmart’s new policy restricting the sale of tobacco and electronic cigarette products to people who are at 21 years old went into effect Monday.

Company officials announced the new policy in May, saying that the goal is to achieve a 100% compliance rate with federal regulations regarding the sale of such products at both Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

“Even a single sale to a minor is one too many,” John Scudder, Walmart’s chief compliance and ethics officer. “We take seriously our responsibilities in this regard.”

Scudder said the company is also in the process of discontinuing the sale of fruit- and dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a law that raises the minimum age to 21 for all sales of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products. The law takes effect Sept. 1.

