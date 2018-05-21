Walmart hiring 300 positions for Fulshear supercenter

HOUSTON - Walmart is opening a supercenter in Fulshear this summer and it needs about 300 workers.

Applications are being accepted at a temporary hiring center on Kingsland Boulevard in Katy and on Walmart's website.

Both full-time and part-time employees are being sought.

"We are excited to open our doors to the Fulshear community later this year and look forward to hiring hundreds of associates from the surrounding community," store manager Sherry Eberle said. "We like to consider our store a part of the community we serve, and bringing new jobs to the people who live here is just one part of the positive impact we are excited to make in Fulshear."

The majority of the new associates will begin work in early August.

The grand opening of the new Walmart Supercenter is Aug. 29.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.