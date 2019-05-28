Walmart employee's screams lead police to this critter coiled in a shopping cart

A snake seen at a Walmart in Texas, wrapped around shopping carts.

KRUGERVILLE, Texas - A Walmart cart attendant got the surprise of the evening when a large rat snake wrapped itself into a coil in a group of shopping carts in Krugerville, Texas, Saturday evening.

The attendant’s screams drew a police officer patrolling the area, who called a local “snake charmer” who helped relocate the snake.

A Facebook post by the Northeast Police Department noted that John Heckaman – who wrangled the snake -- was “only” bitten once during the catch-and-release.

Check out the terrifying photos posted to the police department’s social media below.

•••SNAKE ON A CART••• A loud scream across the parking lot at Walmart drew the attention of an NEPD Officer who was... Posted by Northeast Police Department on Saturday, May 25, 2019

