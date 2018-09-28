Man skateboarding home on sidewalk killed in hit-and-run accident

A man in his mid-20s was killed in a hit-and-run accident while skateboarding home from work.

HOUSTON - A man is now dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the way home from work around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

The man is believed to be a Walmart employee in his mid-20s who was skateboarding home from work, police said.

According to the authorities, the young man was on the sidewalk going northbound on the frontage road of I-45 near Parker Road when a dark-colored vehicle swerved off the road, hit him and continued driving.

The man was killed by the impact, police say.

Officials are asking anyone with information to please contact the Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072 or 222-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.