CONROE, Texas - A woman's wallet was stolen during a church service by another woman sitting close to her, Conroe police said.

The wallet was stolen Jan. 20 at The Ark Church on Humble Tank Road in Conroe.

Police said they are looking for the woman seen in surveillance video, using the victim's credit cards at a nearby convenience store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conroe police at 936-522-3213.

