Waller police search for man on crime spree, they say

WALLER, Texas - Waller police are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous after he knocked down a woman and stole her car on Friday, police said.

The man, identified as Kevin Neil Parker, began his crime spree earlier this week in San Antonio where he was staying at a rehabilitation facility, when he cut off his ankle monitor, police said. From there, he is accused of stealing another car and traveled to Heampstead and stole another person's car.

Police say he then traveled to Prairie View and then to Waller, where he has family.

Parker was last seen on FM 362 north in Waller County and has not been seen since, police said.

Anyone who knows Parker's location is advised not to approach him and to call police immediately.

