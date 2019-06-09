Walk with Maleah: Hundreds gather to honor 4-year-old girl

Walk With Maleah was held Sunday, June 9, 2019 in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON - Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Houston on Sunday to honor Maleah Davis.

Sunday was proclaimed "Maleah Davis Day" by Houston's City Hall. The attention to the girl's case drew international attention.

The walk in Houston came on the heels of an event in Arkansas, where Maleah's remains were found.

Maleah was missing for more than a month before her remains were found.

Maleah’s remains were found after community activist Quanell X said her stepfather, Derion Vence, who is being held in jail on an evidence-tampering charge, confessed to dumping her body in Arkansas.

Medical examiners are still working to determine the cause and manner of Maleah’s death.

VIDEO: Walk With Maleah event June 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.