Wade Phillips dressed up like his dad, bringing back memories

ATLANTA - Wade Phillips did the best impression of his late father, Bum Phillips, that we've seen in a while when the Rams arrived in Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams will play the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.

When Wade got off the plane in Atlanta, the Rams' social media account posted a photo of him dressed up in his father's likeness.

Wade, 71, was born in Orange, Texas, and coached at the University of Houston as a graduate assistant in 1969, then for the Oilers from 1976 to 1980 as the defensive coordinator and the Texans from 2011 to 2013 as the defensive coordinator and interim head coach.

Phillips is currently the defensive coordinator for the Rams.

In 2013, Phillips' father, Bum Phillips, died at the age of 90.

Bum was known for his cowboy hat and flair. He was the head coach for the Oilers from 1975 to 1980.

Bum wore his cowboy hat on the sidelines, but only when the games were outside. His mother told him to never wear a hat indoors, or so the story goes.

