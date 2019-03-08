Waco ISD superintendent arrested for marijuana possession

FRANKLIN, Texas - The Waco Independent School District superintendent was arrested this week for misdemeanor marijuana possession charges, according to KBTX.

Marcus Nelson was charged Wednesday with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

According to KBTX, he was released 12 hours later, apparently on his own recognizance.

Waco School Board President Pat Atkins confirmed the arrest to KBTX.

“Earlier today, the school board learned that our superintendent was arrested for a misdemeanor last night. We take this seriously, but we want to make sure that we have all of the facts before reaching a conclusion,” Atkins said in a statement to KBTX. “We are calling a special meeting for March 18 so the board can hear directly from Dr. Nelson. With spring break next week, that is the first date when all of our board members are available.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.