Volunteer firefighters in Katy collect donations for storm victims

KATY, Texas - West I-10 volunteer firefighters have been collecting donations for communities impacted by Florence for the past three days.

Last year, the station was turned into a donation drop-off site for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. This year, firefighters are returning the favor. Firefighters are asking for donations they know the communities will need because they say they know what type of donations they needed last year.

“All that we are looking for is to make a connection with people out there. We don’t' want to just send them stuff. We want to be their kind of a personal connection, an emotional connection,” Jose Ramirez said.

They are accepting donations Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. They plan to personally deliver those donations via semitrucks in the next coming days.

