VIRAL VIDEO: Waitress takes down man seen grabbing her backside

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Florida man is facing a charge of sexual battery after allegedly groping a waitress at a Savannah, Georgia restaurant in an incident that has was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

The video shows a 21-year-old waitress places an order for a customer at Vinnie Van GoGo's. That's when a man walks behind the woman and touches her on her bottom. He attempted to keep on walking, but she didn't let him get away.

She is shown yanking him by the shirt and pushing him into a chair. The waitress then gives him a piece of her mind before calling the police. Police say 31-year-old Ryan Cherwinski of Palm Bay, Florida, is the man in the video.

He was arrested at the restaurant that same night -- and charged with sexual battery.

