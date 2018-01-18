Violent video shows serial robbers at work, Houston police say

HOUSTON - Police believe two men captured on video violently robbing a convenience store are responsible for several robberies on Houston’s south side.

The surveillance video, taken Jan. 8, shows Harry’s Food Mart in the 10800 block of Telephone Road.

The pair came in through the front door, approached a customer and pistol-whipped him in the head. The customer fell to the ground. Police say the suspects stole money, Newport and Swisher cigarettes, as well as a cellphone and wallet. They got away on foot, according to police.

Suspect descriptions:

Suspect No. 1: Black male, 16 to 20 years old, 5’2, skinny, wore a gray hoodie, black mask and had a gun with silver top.

Suspect No. 2: Black male (possibly named Bobby), 20 to 22 years old, 5’8", no facial hair, black hoodie and black pants. Referred to as ‘Bobby’ by suspect #1.

Police believe the same two men are responsible for other robberies, ranging from Oct. 23, 2017 to Jan. 8, 2018.

The list of the other robberies are as follows:

1. 10/23/2017 Mon 7:40 p.m. 13308 Cullen Family Dollar

2. 11/4/2017 Sat 11:00 p.m. 1102 Almeda Genoa convenience store

3. 11/8/2017 Wed 6:11 p.m. 12401 Hillcroft liquor store

4. 11/18/2017 Sat 11 a.m. 1221 Redford apartment parking lot

5. 11/19/2017 Sun 10:57 p.m. 8402 Hillcroft convenience store

6. 11/21/2017 Tue 8 p.m. 4750 W. Fuqua Dollar General

7. 11/21/2017 Tue 8:10 p.m. 12401 Hillcroft liquor store

8. 11/25/2017 Sat 7:30 p.m. 5248 Allum Jack in the Box

9. 11/27/2017 Mon 10 p.m. 3960 Anderson convenience store

10. 11/29/2017 Wed 10:30 p.m. 3520 Reed convenience store

11. 12/3/2017 Sun 12:54 a.m. 4300 Old Spanish Trail gas station

12. 12/4/2017 Mon 9:38 p.m. 3305 Emancipation convenience store

13. 12/5/2017 Tue 10:52 p.m. 8610 Almeda gas station

14. 12/5/2017 Tue 10:20 p.m. 1102 Almeda Genoa gas station

15. 12/11/2017 Mon 10:19 p.m. 14522 S. Post Oak convenience store

16. 12/18/2017 Mon 5:40 p.m. 8909 Scott convenience store

17. 12/22/2017 Fri 7:20 p.m. 3135 Akard convenience store

18. 1/8/2018 Mon 11:28 p.m. 10855 Telephone convenience store

If you have any information about any of these cases, contact Houston police.

