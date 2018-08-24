Violent home invasion robbery leaves SW Houston family on edge

HOUSTON - Investigators said a woman returning home was violently robbed at gunpoint and dragged by a man before the man left the scene.

Home surveillance video recorded part of the terrifying ordeal.

The victim's daughter, who wished to remain anonymous, said that, weeks after the incident, the family is still scared.

"I was just upset. I was, like, 'Why can't people just, you know, go to work or something? Why do you have to do that?'" she said.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Leaders Crossing home invasion

She said that, in late July, in the evening, her mother had just returned to her home in the 7000 block of Leaders Crossing when, out of nowhere, a masked man popped up.

"When she put the key in, that guy, he was hiding from the side, like, where there is no light. So he came up in the back," she said.

She said the man quickly tied her mother up and dragged her a few feet away while demanding money.

"He was, like, choking her and then hitting her with the gun or whatever, but hitting on her head, where it would bleed," she said.

She said that, moments later, the man cut the zip tie and led her mother inside the home, where her grandmother was asleep.

"He went inside the closet and he was, like, 'Don't wake your mom up because, if you wake up your mom, I'm going to kill her,'" the victim's daughter said.

After getting away with cash and her mother's purse, the man left, as quickly as he had appeared.

He remains on the run.

"I was just so scared and worried. I was scared that she was going to have a heart attack or something because she has a heart problem already," the victim's daughter said.

The man is described as a black male, of unknown age, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 180 to 200 pounds, with a black complexion. He was wearing a black ski mask, a black T-shirt, black pants and gloves and was armed with a small silver pistol.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the man in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online.

