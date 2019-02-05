Vince Young arrested, accused of DWI in Fort Bend County

The mugshot of Vince Young, who was arrested in Fort Bend County on Feb. 5, 2019.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Former University of Texas and NFL quarterback Vince Young was arrested Monday in Fort Bend County, according to authorities. Young is accused of driving while intoxicated.

Officials said Young was pulled over around 3:45 a.m. in the Missouri City area. He was released around 10:30 a.m. after posting a $500 bond.

Authorities said Young was pulled over on Sienna Parkway, near the intersection with Sienna Ranch Road. Authorities said a black Cadillac was seen with its hazard lights on and a deputy pulled the car over.

Young was in the car alone, officials said.

Deputies said Young had trouble getting out of the car and had to hold onto the door to get out of the vehicle.

Deputies said a strong odor of alcohol was smelled on Young's breath and inside the vehicle.

Young also had slurred speech, according to authorities.

Young told deputies that he was hanging out with friends and family in Houston and was on his way home when he was pulled over, according to officials.

In January 2016, Young was arrested in Austin for DWI, police said.

According to court documents, Young was stopped at a red light in a 2016 white Chevy Silverado at an intersection near the 600 block of I-35 and 6th Street just before midnight on Jan. 24, 2016.

When the light turned green, he remained stopped for about 10 seconds, then drove off, traveling about 25 to 35 mph, court documents said.

He entered the freeway without signaling for a lane change and began drifting in the lane while driving between 42 and 60 mph, police said. He then accelerated to 68 mph with his tires on the solid yellow line, according to police. Police then pulled him over.

Officers said Young admitted to having three to four bottles of beer at the W Hotel that night.

Officers said Young was uncooperative, but polite. He refused a preliminary breath test and a blood test.

