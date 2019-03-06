Vigil held for student killed in hit-and-run in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas - Among the music, the candles, the hugs and tears there were loving memories shared of 17-year-old Joshua Givens at New Caney High School Tuesday night.

Several dozen people -- including family, friends, teammates and faculty members -- held a candlelight vigil to honor the high school junior.

"To show that we love our friend," said football teammate Wyatt Stubenbordt. "That he made a big impact on our whole school and all of our lives."

At the vigil they played some of Givens' favorite songs. They also spoke about the kind of young man he was, always giving and always sharing his laughter and smile.

"As long as you were known to him he loved you automatically," said Jazmin Del Angel. "He was a bright spark. And a smile in his eye, that's all he ever wanted."

Givens was killed in an apparent hit-and-run on Sunday morning while walking home from a friend's quinceanera. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Logan Foster for failure to stop and render aid causing death.

But Tuesday night was not just about mourning Givens' death. They were here to celebrate his life.

"There's no words to explain," Del Angel replied when asked how much she would miss her friend. "I can't put a number to that. There's nothing. We're all going to miss him."

A viewing will be held Wednesday for Givens at the Grand Parkway Church in Porter. His funeral will be held Thursday at the same location.

