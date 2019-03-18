VIDEO: Woman thrown into the air by gust of wind

ST. LOUIS - Unbelievable security video shows a young woman thrown up into the air when a strong wind gust blew through St. Louis, Missouri Thursday.

Jasmine Joseph works at Happy Spirit Adult Day Care. Around noon, she and her manager rushed outside when they saw their outside canopy flapping around in the wind.

"I was just trying to be helpful or whatever and I decided to hold that part down while he was holding the other end," Joseph says.

The next thing she knew, the canopy was gone with the wind, and so was she.

"I realized I can't stop this from going so I need to let it go and I came right back down and I landed this way and that's why I didn't get hurt," she says.

How the posts broke loose in the first place is really remarkable considering they were anchored in concrete.

Jasmine's manager, Briant Bradford said it was a mother nature double punch.

"By it raining the previous day, the soil was real soft and that wind was super strong," says Bradford.

Read more from KSDK.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.