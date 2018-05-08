VIDEO: Woman stabbed in the face during violent robbery spree at north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Video released by Houston police shows a woman being robbed and stabbed as she entered her apartment complex in north Houston.

Police are hoping that video will lead someone to come forward to identify the man and woman seen in the video who are suspected not only in this April 29 incident, but in several other robbery attempts at the same complex that same day.

The robbery involving the woman at the gate happened around 6 a.m. that Sunday. Police say the man stabbed the victim in the face with a knife and then reached into her car and snatched her purse. A woman stood on the passenger side of the car, pounding on the window while the man robbed the woman.

After that robbery, a man was outside of his apartment at the same apartment complex, drinking a beer, when he was approached by the same robber with a knife. The thief demanded the man’s money, but when the man told the robber he didn’t have any money, the robber stabbed the man in the neck and ran away.

Prior to these two robberies, police say the same man and woman attempted another robbery at the entrance/exit gate, but were unsuccessful because the driver quickly drove off, briefly dragging the man.

The robbers are believed to be driving a gold-colored Chevrolet Cavalier.

The man is described as 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He wore black pants and a black shirt. A description for the woman was not provided by police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the robber in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.



