VIDEO: Woman slowly crashes BMW into medical marijuana dispensary

EDMOND, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman was arrested Tuesday after she was caught on camera driving her car through a medical marijuana dispensary.

Leslie Peake, 57, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Ziggyz Cannabis store manager Chase Uhl was in the back watching the surveillance video as the car slowly crashed through the front glass doors and continued at the slow speed until it smashed into the displays and wall at the back of the store.

"I didn't know what to think at first, to be honest," Uhl said, "and when I saw a BMW in the middle of the store, it was a little alarming."

