VIDEO: Woman slaps 1-year-old to floor on camera; pregnant mom arrested in case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Arkansas woman is facing charges after video appears to show her slapping her young son.

The shocking video posted to social media shows a woman slapping a baby so hard he hits the floor.

The video shows the woman slap the child. She then says on camera, “I don't give a damn about you recording. You can record that, too. I don't give a (expletive) about you recording."

West Memphis police say that woman is Alazai Gardner, 21, and the baby is her 1-year-old son.

Gardner is now in jail, charged with battery. Police told WREG, Gardner is pregnant.

Investigators say the child seen in the video will be placed with the Department of Human Services.

For more, go to WREG.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.