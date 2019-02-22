VIDEO: Woman saves life of man suing her parents when he collapses in court

CENTERVILLE, Utah - A Utah woman recently found herself in a precarious situation in a Logan courtroom.

While there as a witness, she stepped in to save the life of the man suing her parents.

"He says, 'You're a liar. You've been lying,'" said Brooke Allsop, of the man suing Brooke's parents over a farm lease.

While the 86-year-old man was representing himself in the courtroom, he started to have a seizure.

"I look up and he's making this sound. It's the sound when you know something bad has happened," said Allsop.

Allsop is a certified stroke nurse. In that moment she swung into action.

