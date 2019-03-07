VIDEO: Utility worker struck by truck while working in bucket lift

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A terrifying moment was caught on camera in Fort Bend County last week.

In the video, a utility worker can be seen holding on for his life after the bucket lift he was working in was hit by a truck along Highway 90 at Pitts Road in Pecan Grove.

The maintenance crew was working on a traffic signal when the crash happened.

Andrew Wolf's dashcam video captured the moment a box truck driving on Highway 90 drove under the traffic light.

The top of the truck clipped the bucket the maintenance worker was in, causing the bucket to flip.

Wolf was in the right lane at the time of the incident. He's a videographer and said the truck was going at least 50 miles per hour when it hit the bucket.

He said the driver of the truck stopped and was apologetic. Wolf said he was worried for the utility worker.

"When it first happened, it was a moment of shock, but the you saw the bucket flying towards you and have to snap out of it and swerve around it, then I looked in my side mirror, rearview mirror and saw a guy hanging there and that was pretty scary. He looked dead," Wolf said.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said that fortunately, the maintenance worker was tethered and walked away from the crash.

Authorities are asking drivers to remember to give maintenance workers space or more over to the next lane.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said no one is facing any charges.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.