VIDEO: Toddler attempted abduction captured on camera; Woman accused in case arrested

LOS ANGELES - A woman who police say tried to kidnap two different 4-year-old children this week in Los Angeles is now in custody.

Maralyn Ramos, 33, was arrested Wednesday night in downtown Los Angeles. She's facing suspicion of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping charges.

One of the incidents was caught on surveillance camera Tuesday at a McDonald’s. It shows the suspect carrying the 4-year-old out of the restaurant. Police say she was eventually stopped in the parking lot by a witness and fled the scene.

Authorities say they believe Ramos tried to kidnap another four-year-old Wednesday, but was again stopped by a witness and took off.

She is being held on $100,000 bail.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.