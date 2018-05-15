VIDEO: This is the royal wedding procession route

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding procession in Windsor is now public.

After the couple exchange vows Saturday at Windsor Castle, just outside of London, they will take a two-mile carriage-ride around town.

They will be driven along High Street and into the Town Center, before returning along the beautiful, tree-lined stretch known as The Long Walk.

Thousands of people will line the streets to catch a glimpse or maybe wave or take pictures.

The whole procession is expected to take less than a half-hour.

The queen will then host a reception for the couple and hundreds of guests at St. George's Hall on the castle grounds.

