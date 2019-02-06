VIDEO: This is the day to see a naked troll fart glitter

Characters from the "Trolls" movies appear at Universal Studios Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's not every day that you see a naked troll farting glitter, but, friends, Wednesday is that day.

Universal Studios in Florida released a video showing their characters from the "Trolls" movies making an appearance at the park, but one of them has a particularly amazing trick.

The troll with glittery flatulence is Guy, and it is what he does in the movie brought to shimmery, shimmying life.

Enjoy:

The video published on Feb. 2 has more than 400,000 views.

