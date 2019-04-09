VIDEO: Tank used to demolish church camp buildings

MANSON, Iowa - Twin Lakes Bible Camp near Manson, Iowa has been in operation since 1956. It has seen many Christian and family gatherings over the years, but it has not seen an event like they held Saturday.

A group of people gathered to watch two of the original camp buildings be torn down in a matter of minutes. The camp contacted DriveATank.com to bring a unit down from Minnesota, to help level the buildings.

The tank demolition idea kind of came out of the blue.

"We needed to tear down buildings but I wanted to do it in a way that would maybe draw some attention to our project," said Scott Larsen, the camp director. "Talked to a friend of mine. He said 'I know a guy was got a tank.' I said, that's intriguing, let's talk to him."

Driveatank.com brought a tank, but would not take any payment for his service.

