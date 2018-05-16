VIDEO: Social media post claims to show rodent running through Baybrook Mall food court

HOUSTON - A video posted to the Facebook page for a La Porte business claims to show a rat or mouse running around the food court at Baybrook Mall.

The video. posted Sunday, shows a busy food court with people eating, and on a high ledge above the din, a rodent is seen scampering around the room.

The video has been shared more than 2,000 times and has been viewed more than 146,000 times.

Phone and email messages from KPRC2 asking for comment have not been returned as of this writing.

