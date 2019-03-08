Video shows wanted robbers at Honesty Beauty store

Houston police are searching for two men who robbed a beauty store on Cullen Blvd. in January.

The department released surveillance video of the holdup Friday and are asking for the public's help locating them.

The two men entered the store in the 14000 block of Cullen Boulevard and began acting like customers, police said. One of the men pulled a pistol from his waistband, pointed it at an employee and demanded money from the register, police said.

The man then jumped over the counter and worked with the other man to take money from the register into his bag. They then ran in an unknown location.

The men are described as:

Black man, 18 to 23 years old, red hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes and black handgun.

Black man, 20 to 22 years old, black hoodie with the word "Backwoods" on the back, blue jeans and white and black shoes.

