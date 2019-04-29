Video shows truck losing control, crashing into house

HOUSTON - It was a quiet Saturday morning until a truck crashed into James McCann’s garage on 4734 Hidden Springs Drive.

The force knocked down a wall.

"I'm starting to get a little bit of damage inside the house,” McCann said.

McCann said the crash was recorded on his neighbor's security cameras. The video shows the driver driving erratically before taking out a mailbox and crashing into McCann’s garage.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies responded to the scene and identified the driver.

Deputies said the man told them he ran over a curb and lost control of his truck crashing into the garage.

Deputies said the driver appeared to be intoxicated, but they didn't do a sobriety test at the scene because he was taken to the hospital for a broken nose and concussion.

The driver hasn't been charged, so KPRC2 is not identifying him. The driver’s mother offered an explanation as to what caused her son to crash.

“He fell asleep and he hit the house because he works nights,” she said.

A spokesperson with Harris County Precinct 5 said investigators will turn video evidence they obtained on Sunday and the blood test results taken from the driver at the hospital to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators will wait on a decision from the DA's office on whether the driver will be facing charges or not.

