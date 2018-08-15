Video shows teacher choke-slamming student

(WXIA) - A Georgia teacher accused of grabbing a student by the throat and slamming him onto a lunchroom table appeared in court on Tuesday, claiming the student initiated the attack.

Video of the incident has been released that could help the court decide what really happened that day.

The student and his family pressed charges after reviewing the video with a police officer.

The student's attorney is dismissing allegations that his client started the fight.

"Coach Garner's assertions that my client is a troubled and violent youth is absurd, as is the assertion that my client initiated any contact with him," attorney Zack Tumlin said. "The truth of the matter, as the video clearly shows, is that Coach Garner decided to subdue and choke a child for almost 50 seconds as a method of exercising discretionary discipline for a minor infraction in the lunchroom."

Read more: https://on.11alive.com/2KUs1V8

2018 NBC News affiliate