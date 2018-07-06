Video shows high school administrator slamming 14-year-old student on ground

DETROIT - A camera captured the moment an assistant principal at a Detroit high school slammed a 14-year-old boy on the ground last October before a resource officer allegedly broke the boy's jaw.

Elijah Wynn said he tried to go back inside West Side Academy High School 40 minutes after dismissal to get his wallet. He was met by a school administrator at the door.

"He was, like, 'You can't come in. You can't come in,' and I'm trying to tell him I need to get my wallet," Wynn said.

Wynn said he was persistent. The assistant principal pushed him through two sets of doors and slammed him to the ground.

"He tripped me and his knee just instantly went to my chest," Wynn said.

After the principal went back inside the building, a school resource officer walked outside. He allegedly punched Wynn in the face, breaking his jaw. The teen could only drink from a straw for six weeks.

Read more from WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.