Video shows fire-damaged caskets after blaze at old funeral home

HOUSTON - Firefighters in south Houston had to battle an early morning blaze after an old funeral home caught fire.

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday at the mortuary on the corner of Wheeler Avenue and Live Oak Street.

The building is undergoing renovation and something in the rear of the building caught on fire, authorities said.

Firefighters said the flames damaged the garage and the rest of the building was filled with smoke.

Video captured the moment after the fire had been put out and smoke is seen billowing out of the garage where multiple caskets had fire damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.