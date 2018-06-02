Video shows driver narrowly missing wrong-way driver on Pierce Elevated stretch

HOUSTON - Shocking dash-camera video shows a terrifying encounter one driver had with a wrong-way driver early Saturday.

The video shared with KPRC shows a driver traveling the wrong way in the far left-hand lane of the Pierce Elevated in downtown Houston. Police said they were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. for a three-car accident, including the at-fault driver.

The driver, suspected of being intoxicated, struck two other vehicles, leaving one person in critical condition, police said.

The crash temporarily shut down the stretch of highway, but it reopened Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.