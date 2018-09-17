Video shows chase suspect firing at deputy constable while fleeing

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities have released surveillance and dashcam videos in the hope of identifying a suspect who they said opened fire on a deputy after a chase this weekend.

The driver of a gold Buick sedan made an improper turn Saturday morning near Highway 6 and I-10 Katy Freeway. When a deputy constable attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver drove off at speeds reaching 90 mph on Highway 6 and ran a red light, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

During the chase, the driver hit a gray minivan, then hit the glass door of a business in the 5300 block of Highway 6. The vehicle stopped and the driver got out of the car and fired several shots in the direction of the deputy constable, who was not hit or injured. The suspect then threw the gun on the ground.

The suspect ran off and eluded capture.

Deputy constables said the gun was stolen. One bullet hit the front bumper of the patrol car.

Precinct 5 released surveillance and dashcam video of the incident in the hope of identifying and finding the gunman.

"Anyone who shoots at a peace officer has no conscience and is willing to kill. We need to get this suspect behind bars as soon as possible before he hurts someone else," Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said. "Thank God our deputy is OK."

Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County Precinct 5 Investigations at 832-927-6746 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

