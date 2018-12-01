Video shows car seen in Cypress neighborhood before slaying

CYPRESS, Texas - Video provided Friday showed the car deputies said was seen in a Cypress neighborhood before a homeowner was killed while someone was breaking into his home.

Harris County deputies said 47-year-old Leandro Morales Jr. was investigating a noise at the back door of his Gates Randal Court home Thursday when he was shot and killed.

Investigators said Morales’ wife heard the noise and then heard another man’s voice about the time the fatal shots were fired.

A neighbor told detectives that a dark-colored Ford Fusion was seen parked near the home at the time of the shooting. On Friday, a neighbor provided surveillance video of the car in question.

VIDEO: Dark-colored car seen in neighborhood

Investigators said Morales’ wife did not see the gunman, and it’s not clear if there was more than one person involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

