VIDEO: Shoplifter pushes around clerk in confrontation at Houston adult novelty store

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for two men with a taste for adult products after they were caught on camera shoplifting at a Houston adult novelty store in early May.

Police have released video from the May 2 incident at the Adam & Eve store in the 6400 block of Westheimer Road.

In the video, the men enter the store around 11:20 p.m. and act like they’re customers, but then walk out without paying for the items, even after being confronted by an employee.

Police say men fled in a tan Ram 1500 that another person -- who did not enter the store – drove out of the parking lot.

These are the shoplifters’ descriptions, as provided by Houston police.

Suspect No. 1: 35-40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 140 to 160 pounds, wearing a lime green shirt.

Suspect No. 2: 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 200 to 210 pounds, wearing a red shirt.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org if you have any information in this case.



