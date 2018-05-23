VIDEO: Sea turtles released back into the wild in Galveston

HOUSTON - Several sea turtles were released back into their natural habitats by the Houston Zoo in Galveston Wednesday.

The zoo and its wild conservation partners at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the sea turtles at Stewart Beach.

Many of the turtles were given medical care by the Houston Zoo's vet clinic staff.

Several beach goers watched the big release, cheering the turtles on as they swam into the ocean.



